SideShift Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.92 Million (XAI)

SideShift Token (XAI) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One SideShift Token token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SideShift Token has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar. SideShift Token has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $42,965.00 worth of SideShift Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SideShift Token Profile

SideShift Token launched on September 14th, 2020. SideShift Token’s total supply is 209,999,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,461,149 tokens. SideShift Token’s official Twitter account is @sideshiftai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SideShift Token is sideshift.ai.

Buying and Selling SideShift Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SideShift Token (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SideShift Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SideShift Token is 0.14659783 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $11,016.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sideshift.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SideShift Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SideShift Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SideShift Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

