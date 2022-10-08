SIDUS Hits 1-Day Volume of $515,595.00 (SIDUS)

SIDUS (SIDUS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, SIDUS has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIDUS has a total market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $515,595.00 worth of SIDUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIDUS token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010284 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SIDUS

SIDUS launched on December 15th, 2021. SIDUS’s total supply is 29,749,748,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,962,537,895 tokens. The Reddit community for SIDUS is https://reddit.com/r/sidus__heroes. SIDUS’s official Twitter account is @galaxy_sidus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SIDUS is medium.com/sidus-nft-heroes. SIDUS’s official website is sidusheroes.com.

Buying and Selling SIDUS

According to CryptoCompare, “SIDUS (SIDUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SIDUS has a current supply of 29,749,748,499.23945 with 2,937,403,869.3161583 in circulation. The last known price of SIDUS is 0.00201282 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $319,536.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sidusheroes.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIDUS directly using U.S. dollars.

