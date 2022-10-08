SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 35,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

CVX opened at $160.03 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average is $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $314.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

