Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $220.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.00.

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.76. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 443,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

