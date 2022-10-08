Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $244.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBNY. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.76. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.