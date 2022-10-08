Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $302,264.28 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $302,264.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $63.22.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 82.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

A number of research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading

