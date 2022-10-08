Silo Finance (SILO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,579.00

Silo Finance (SILO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Silo Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Silo Finance has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silo Finance has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $14,579.00 worth of Silo Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Silo Finance Profile

Silo Finance was first traded on November 29th, 2021. Silo Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,804,131 tokens. Silo Finance’s official message board is medium.com/silo-protocol. The official website for Silo Finance is www.silo.finance. Silo Finance’s official Twitter account is @silofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silo Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Silo Finance (SILO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Silo Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Silo Finance is 0.03150492 USD and is up 16.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $7,044.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.silo.finance/.”

