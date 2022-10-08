SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.74 Per Share

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.74 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverBow Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.73 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBOW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $30.24 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $548.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 256,337 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,656,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 191,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,621,992.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares in the company, valued at $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,112,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,352 shares of company stock worth $4,267,717. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.