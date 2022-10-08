Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SI. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.54.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 57,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,785,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $749,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.