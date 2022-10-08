Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SI. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.54.
Silvergate Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SI opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Silvergate Capital
In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 57,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $2,785,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $749,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silvergate Capital Company Profile
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.