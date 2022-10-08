Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 77,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 761,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 229,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.