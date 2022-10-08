Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.
NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 77,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 761,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 229,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
