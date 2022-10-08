Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBGI. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after buying an additional 192,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 77,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 761,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 229,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

