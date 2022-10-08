Single Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $783,442.30 (SINGLE)

Single Finance (SINGLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Single Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Finance has a total market capitalization of $783,442.30 and $17,875.00 worth of Single Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Single Finance has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Single Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Single Finance Token Profile

Single Finance’s launch date was January 18th, 2022. Single Finance’s total supply is 453,483,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,000,000 tokens. Single Finance’s official Twitter account is @single_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Single Finance is singlefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Single Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Single Finance (SINGLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Single Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Single Finance is 0.00497248 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $14,843.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://singlefinance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.