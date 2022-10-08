Singularity Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (SGLY)

Singularity (SGLY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Singularity has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Singularity has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $64,256.00 worth of Singularity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Singularity token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Singularity Token Profile

Singularity launched on November 27th, 2021. Singularity’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,588,503 tokens. The official website for Singularity is www.singularity.gold. Singularity’s official Twitter account is @singularitysgly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Singularity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Singularity (SGLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Singularity has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Singularity is 0.61109855 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $33,528.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.singularity.gold.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Singularity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Singularity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Singularity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

