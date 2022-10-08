Sipher (SIPHER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.67 Million

Sipher (SIPHER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Sipher has a market cap of $16.67 million and approximately $89,590.00 worth of Sipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sipher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sipher has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Sipher

Sipher launched on December 9th, 2021. Sipher’s total supply is 114,340,911 tokens. Sipher’s official Twitter account is @playsipher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sipher is medium.com/playsipher. The official website for Sipher is www.sipher.xyz.

Sipher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sipher (SIPHER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sipher has a current supply of 114,340,911 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sipher is 0.14574153 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $82,918.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sipher.xyz.”

