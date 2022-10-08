Sivan Whiteley Sells 4,045 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 2.44. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

