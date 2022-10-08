Sivan Whiteley Sells 4,045 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SQ opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 2.44. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
