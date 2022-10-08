Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.91.

SIX opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,305.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 120,677 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

