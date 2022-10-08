Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Hovde Group

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Hovde Group to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,346,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,418,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.