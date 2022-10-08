SKALE Network Price Tops $0.0386 (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $153.79 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SKALE Network has a current supply of 4,276,664,349 with 3,988,019,337 in circulation. The last known price of SKALE Network is 0.03859949 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,232,108.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skale.network/.”

