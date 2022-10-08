Skeb Coin (SKEB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $279,096.00

Skeb Coin (SKEB) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Skeb Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skeb Coin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Skeb Coin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $279,096.00 worth of Skeb Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Skeb Coin Token Profile

Skeb Coin was first traded on November 29th, 2018. Skeb Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,050,000 tokens. Skeb Coin’s official message board is medium.com/skebcoin. Skeb Coin’s official Twitter account is @skebcoin. Skeb Coin’s official website is skebcoin.com.

Skeb Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skeb Coin (SKEB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Skeb Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Skeb Coin is 0.00407057 USD and is down -11.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $212,428.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skebcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeb Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skeb Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skeb Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

