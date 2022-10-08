Skey Network (SKEY) Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million

Skey Network (SKEY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Skey Network has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Skey Network token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Skey Network has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $1.27 million worth of Skey Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skey Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,470.15 or 1.00009130 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002157 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00063869 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Skey Network Profile

Skey Network is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2020. Skey Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 tokens. Skey Network’s official website is skey.network. The Reddit community for Skey Network is https://reddit.com/r/smartkeyplatform. Skey Network’s official Twitter account is @skeynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skey Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skey Network (SKEY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Skey Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 181,631,354 in circulation. The last known price of Skey Network is 0.01700168 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,366,423.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skey.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skey Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skey Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skey Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skey Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skey Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.