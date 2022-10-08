Slime Royale Cupid Essence Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $493,913.86 (SCE)

Slime Royale Cupid Essence (SCE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Slime Royale Cupid Essence has a total market cap of $493,913.86 and $10,657.00 worth of Slime Royale Cupid Essence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Slime Royale Cupid Essence has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Slime Royale Cupid Essence token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Slime Royale Cupid Essence Profile

Slime Royale Cupid Essence’s genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Slime Royale Cupid Essence’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,066,468 tokens. The official website for Slime Royale Cupid Essence is slimeroyale.com. Slime Royale Cupid Essence’s official Twitter account is @slimeroyale and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Slime Royale Cupid Essence

According to CryptoCompare, “Slime Royale Cupid Essence (SCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Slime Royale Cupid Essence has a current supply of 25,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Slime Royale Cupid Essence is 0.00501065 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,390.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slimeroyale.com/.”

