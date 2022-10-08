SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $15.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Hovde Group to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 780.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

