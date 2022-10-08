SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

SMART Global Trading Down 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH opened at $14.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.