SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SGH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.23. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

