SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 28,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 464,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Specifically, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

SMART Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $709.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after buying an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,345,000 after buying an additional 46,613 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 22.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after buying an additional 357,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 9.5% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after buying an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

