SNDL Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNDL)

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 56,760 call options on the company. This is an increase of 181% compared to the typical volume of 20,229 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Rowe raised SNDL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SNDL to $3.56 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SNDL by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SNDL by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SNDL by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in SNDL by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 224,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SNDL by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 648,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market cap of $361.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. SNDL has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 55.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SNDL will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

