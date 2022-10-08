Socean Staked Sol One Day Trading Volume Tops $300,761.00 (SCNSOL)

Socean Staked Sol (SCNSOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Socean Staked Sol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Socean Staked Sol token can currently be bought for approximately $36.82 or 0.00189059 BTC on major exchanges. Socean Staked Sol has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $300,761.00 worth of Socean Staked Sol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Socean Staked Sol Token Profile

Socean Staked Sol launched on November 4th, 2021. Socean Staked Sol’s total supply is 455,587 tokens. Socean Staked Sol’s official Twitter account is @soceanfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Socean Staked Sol’s official website is socean.fi. The official message board for Socean Staked Sol is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Buying and Selling Socean Staked Sol

According to CryptoCompare, “Socean Staked Sol (SCNSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Socean Staked Sol has a current supply of 455,587 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Socean Staked Sol is 35.79694987 USD and is up 4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $289,427.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socean.fi.”

