Soda Coin Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $136,930.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 tokens. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

Soda Coin Token Trading

