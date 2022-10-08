Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $555.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $22.71.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.58. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. The firm had revenue of $194.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
