Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $555.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.58. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. The firm had revenue of $194.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

