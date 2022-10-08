Solarbeam Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,231.00 (SOLAR)

Solarbeam (SOLAR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Solarbeam has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Solarbeam has a total market cap of $638,237.34 and approximately $10,231.00 worth of Solarbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solarbeam token can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solarbeam Profile

Solarbeam’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. Solarbeam’s total supply is 44,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,416,580 tokens. Solarbeam’s official Twitter account is @solarbeamio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solarbeam is solarbeam.io. The official message board for Solarbeam is blog.solarbeam.foundation.

Solarbeam Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solarbeam (SOLAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Moonriver platform. Solarbeam has a current supply of 44,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Solarbeam is 0.06949461 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,993.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solarbeam.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solarbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solarbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solarbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

