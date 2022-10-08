Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.48.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Sonendo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SONX stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Insider Transactions at Sonendo

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonendo will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,928.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 683,676 shares of company stock valued at $817,155. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONX. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sonendo

(Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.