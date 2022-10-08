Songbird (SGB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Songbird has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $193.69 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Songbird token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Songbird Token Trading

