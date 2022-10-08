SOULS OF META 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $229,097.00 (SOM)

SOULS OF META (SOM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. SOULS OF META has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $229,097.00 worth of SOULS OF META was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOULS OF META token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOULS OF META has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOULS OF META alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SOULS OF META Profile

SOULS OF META launched on August 18th, 2022. SOULS OF META’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,500,000 tokens. SOULS OF META’s official Twitter account is @soulsofmeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOULS OF META is soulsofmeta.medium.com. SOULS OF META’s official website is linktr.ee/soulsofmeta.

Buying and Selling SOULS OF META

According to CryptoCompare, “SOULS OF META (SOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOULS OF META has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SOULS OF META is 0.00262918 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $100,494.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/SoulsOfMeta.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOULS OF META directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOULS OF META should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOULS OF META using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOULS OF META Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOULS OF META and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.