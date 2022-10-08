Source Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Million (SRCX)

Source Token (SRCX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Source Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Source Token has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $185,887.00 worth of Source Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Source Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Source Token Profile

Source Token’s genesis date was June 5th, 2022. Source Token’s total supply is 294,869,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,869,873 tokens. Source Token’s official website is www.sourceprotocol.io. Source Token’s official message board is sourceprotocol.medium.com. Source Token’s official Twitter account is @sourceprotocol_.

Buying and Selling Source Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Source Token (SRCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Source Token has a current supply of 294,869,873.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Source Token is 0.00882481 USD and is up 11.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $276,338.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sourceprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Source Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Source Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Source Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

