Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $47.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

