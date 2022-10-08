Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

