Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $68.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.30). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.64%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

