Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) PT Raised to GBX 84

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 84 ($1.01) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 265.22% from the company’s current price.

Sovereign Metals Price Performance

Shares of SVML stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £108.30 million and a P/E ratio of -15.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.29. Sovereign Metals has a one year low of GBX 20.02 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.65).

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.