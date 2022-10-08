S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $386.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer to $386.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPGI. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $304.53 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a one year low of $302.61 and a one year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

