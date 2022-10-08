Space Crypto Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.52 Million (SPG)

Space Crypto (SPG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Space Crypto has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $86,358.00 worth of Space Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Space Crypto has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Space Crypto token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Space Crypto Profile

Space Crypto’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Space Crypto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Space Crypto’s official message board is medium.com/@spacecryptoofficial. Space Crypto’s official website is www.spacecrypto.io. Space Crypto’s official Twitter account is @spacecryptogame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Space Crypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Crypto (SPG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Space Crypto has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Space Crypto is 0.00138619 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $57,104.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacecrypto.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

