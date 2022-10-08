Space Crypto (SPE) (SPE) Trading 43.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Space Crypto (SPE) (SPE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Space Crypto (SPE) has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $36,067.00 worth of Space Crypto (SPE) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Crypto (SPE) token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Space Crypto (SPE) has traded 43.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Space Crypto (SPE) Profile

Space Crypto (SPE)’s genesis date was February 10th, 2022. Space Crypto (SPE)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Space Crypto (SPE)’s official Twitter account is @spacecryptogame. The official website for Space Crypto (SPE) is www.spacecrypto.io.

Space Crypto (SPE) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Crypto (SPE) (SPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Space Crypto (SPE) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Space Crypto (SPE) is 0.00107883 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacecrypto.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Crypto (SPE) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Crypto (SPE) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Crypto (SPE) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

