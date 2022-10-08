Space Misfits (SMCW) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $549,174.33

Space Misfits (SMCW) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Space Misfits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Space Misfits has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Space Misfits has a market cap of $549,174.33 and $55,752.00 worth of Space Misfits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Space Misfits

Space Misfits launched on March 19th, 2022. Space Misfits’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,019,371 tokens. Space Misfits’ official website is spacemisfits.com. Space Misfits’ official Twitter account is @spacemisfits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Space Misfits Token Trading

Space Misfits (SMCW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform.

