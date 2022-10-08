SpaceFalcon (FCON) Tops One Day Volume of $707,599.00

SpaceFalcon (FCON) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One SpaceFalcon token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SpaceFalcon has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceFalcon has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $707,599.00 worth of SpaceFalcon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceFalcon Profile

SpaceFalcon’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. SpaceFalcon’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,660,000,000 tokens. SpaceFalcon’s official Twitter account is @spacefalconio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpaceFalcon’s official message board is medium.com/@spacefalconio. SpaceFalcon’s official website is www.spacefalcon.io.

Buying and Selling SpaceFalcon

According to CryptoCompare, “SpaceFalcon (FCON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. SpaceFalcon has a current supply of 20,000,000,000 with 2,663,187,786.33 in circulation. The last known price of SpaceFalcon is 0.00040522 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $61,374.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spacefalcon.io/.”

