SpacePi Reaches One Day Volume of $312,537.00 (SPACEPI)

SpacePi (SPACEPI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, SpacePi has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SpacePi has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $312,537.00 worth of SpacePi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpacePi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SpacePi

SpacePi was first traded on February 13th, 2022. SpacePi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SpacePi is space-pi.com. SpacePi’s official Twitter account is @spacepi_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpacePi

According to CryptoCompare, “SpacePi (SPACEPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpacePi has a current supply of 2,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpacePi is 0 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $381,845.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space-pi.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpacePi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpacePi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpacePi using one of the exchanges listed above.

