Spain National Fan Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13.01 Million (SNFT)

Spain National Fan Token (SNFT) traded 64.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Spain National Fan Token has a total market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $424,462.00 worth of Spain National Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spain National Fan Token has traded 108.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spain National Fan Token token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spain National Fan Token

Spain National Fan Token was first traded on August 27th, 2021. Spain National Fan Token’s total supply is 99,350,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,350,000 tokens. Spain National Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spain National Fan Token is www.bitci.com/en/snft.

Spain National Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spain National Fan Token (SNFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spain National Fan Token has a current supply of 99,350,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Spain National Fan Token is 0.54945373 USD and is down -12.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $757,323.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitci.com/en/snft.”

