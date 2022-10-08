SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 0.6% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $52,144.13 and $126,019.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.01623067 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031673 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Token Profile

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 tokens. The official website for SparkPoint Fuel is srk.finance. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @sparkdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint Fuel is t.me/sparkdefiofficial.

SparkPoint Fuel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SparkPoint Fuel has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 28,373,955.95 in circulation. The last known price of SparkPoint Fuel is 0.00183986 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $85,124.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://srk.finance.”

