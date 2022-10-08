SparkPoint (SRK) 1-Day Volume Tops $356,360.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One SparkPoint token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $356,360.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint’s launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,853,724,090 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint (SRK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SparkPoint has a current supply of 13,344,612,245.205578 with 8,853,724,090.405418 in circulation. The last known price of SparkPoint is 0.00030485 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $119,710.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sparkpoint.io.”

