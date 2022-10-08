Spartan Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $93,156.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s genesis date was September 10th, 2020. Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,440,764 tokens. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @spartanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/spartanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is blog.spartanprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Spartan Protocol has a current supply of 107,204,060.30594166 with 116,307,007.46527377 in circulation. The last known price of Spartan Protocol is 0.0148533 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $146,874.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spartanprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.