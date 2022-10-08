SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 5,430.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,006,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,623 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,482 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,350,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 38,104 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

