SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

